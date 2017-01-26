Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to f...

Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish

Police in central Ohio have helped a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone. Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Elkins got to do that Sunday.

