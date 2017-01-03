Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on traffic cameras

In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, traffic flows past a photo enforcement traffic camera in Dayton, Ohio. Attorneys for the city of Dayton will urge state Supreme Court justices on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, to reject a requirement that a police officer be present when cameras are used to generate red-light or speeding citations, part of a state law that took effect in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.