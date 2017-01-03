Ohio Supreme Court Considers Whether Traffic Cameras Should be Left Up To Local Governments
A few of those camera programs were repealed by voters. Most other cities shut off their cameras after the state law passed, saying it has such severe restrictions it basically outlawed those cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|6 hr
|Extasy5256
|7
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC