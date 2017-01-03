Ohio State football: Which true freshmen played for the Buckeyes in 2016?
Part of what made Ohio State's run to the College Football Playoff a bit of a surprise this season was that the Buckeyes entered the year with 44 freshmen on the roster. That's more than half of the scholarship players.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Mon
|lynn
|15,640
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|Mon
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Dec 29
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Dec 29
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Dec 28
|lindachicago
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC