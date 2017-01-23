Ohio - SRiver Bridge Efforts Underway in Brooke, Jefferson Counties
The Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission recently received updates on its top two transportation projects: the construction of a new Ohio River bridge and improvements to the intersection of Ohio 7 and University Boulevard in Steubenville. Gus Suwaid, West Virginia Division of Highways district engineer, said crews will be taking core samples at various sites along W.Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Jan 20
|Tired of terrorists
|36
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|Jan 19
|YoYoWoman46
|3
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC