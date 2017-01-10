Ohio should reform death penalty, not rush back to executions: Mike Brickner
In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. Mike Brickner of the ACLU of Ohio argues in the op-ed below in favor of a bipartisan Ohio legislative proposal to exempt the severely mentally ill from the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|7 hr
|TruthBeTold
|76,025
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|14 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|19 hr
|BastiAn ll
|2
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Jan 21
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|Jan 20
|Tired of terrorists
|36
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|Jan 19
|YoYoWoman46
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC