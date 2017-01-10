Ohio should reform death penalty, not rush back to executions: Mike Brickner

In this November 2005 file photo, Larry Greene, public information director of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, demonstrates how a curtain is pulled between the death chamber and witness room at the prison in Lucasville, Ohio. Mike Brickner of the ACLU of Ohio argues in the op-ed below in favor of a bipartisan Ohio legislative proposal to exempt the severely mentally ill from the death penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.