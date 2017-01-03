Ohio Sen. Brown Criticizes Republican...

Ohio Sen. Brown Criticizes Republican Lawmakers' Commitment to Repealing the Affordable Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-eElect Mike Pence said repealing the Affordable Care Act will be at the top of the Trump administration's to-do list. Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees that health care in the U.S. could be better, but he's critical of Republican lawmakers for not bringing anything to the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... 12 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ... 20 hr They cannot kill ... 4
News Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14) Tue the truth 5
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Mon lynn 15,640
News Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15) Jan 2 tiger blood 134
News United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16) Jan 1 Earburner 24
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,476 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,374

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC