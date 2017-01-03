Ohio Sen. Brown Criticizes Republican Lawmakers' Commitment to Repealing the Affordable Care Act
Today, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-eElect Mike Pence said repealing the Affordable Care Act will be at the top of the Trump administration's to-do list. Democrat Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown agrees that health care in the U.S. could be better, but he's critical of Republican lawmakers for not bringing anything to the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|12 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|the truth
|5
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Mon
|lynn
|15,640
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC