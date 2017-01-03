Ohio Republicans hold leadership elec...

Ohio Republicans hold leadership election: Live coverage

13 hrs ago

Ohio Republican Party leaders on Friday will vote for state party chairman , in a proxy war that has pitted the forces of President-elect Donald Trump against those of Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Current chair Matt Borges, endorsed by Kasich, is fighting for re-election against Jane Timken, the Trump-backed vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party.

