Ohio Republicans hold leadership election: Live coverage
Ohio Republican Party leaders on Friday will vote for state party chairman , in a proxy war that has pitted the forces of President-elect Donald Trump against those of Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Current chair Matt Borges, endorsed by Kasich, is fighting for re-election against Jane Timken, the Trump-backed vice chair of the Stark County Republican Party.
