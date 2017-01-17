Ohio Republicans eager for a new start under new president Donald Trump
Hundreds of Ohio Republicans hoping to get in on the ground floor of Donald Trump's presidential administration took over the ground floor of a hotel in the nation's capital on Thursday to celebrate his upcoming inauguration. Newly elected Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken said roughly 900 people had RSVPed to attend the inauguration eve reception hosted by the Ohio Capitol Society.
