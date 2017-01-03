Ohio pastor witnesses airport shootin...

Ohio pastor witnesses airport shooting, calls it 'surreal'

Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

An Ohio pastor had a near-brush with death on Friday as he witnessed the deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a Florida airport. Rev. John Schlicher of the St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Beavercreek called the experience at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport "surreal."

