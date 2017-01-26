Ohio officials: Give vaccine a shot to avoid the flu
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the number of flu-associated hospitalizations is rising and in the first week of January, there were 287 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio compared to 157 the week before. Although there have been 654 total flu-associated hospitalizations, Washington County hasn't seen a peak in the illness so far.
