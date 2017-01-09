Ohio officer gives her GPS to lost dr...

Ohio officer gives her GPS to lost driver

A Cincinnati police officer concerned about a lost driver trying to get to Florida gave the woman her personal GPS navigation system to help. Officer Virginia Villing says Shirley McKeown was driving from Lynn, Indiana, to Venus, Florida, to spend Christmas with her daughter and other family when she pulled up to the officer and asked for help.

