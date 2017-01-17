Ohio members of Congress want Lake Erie progress to continue
Ohioans on Capitol Hill in Washington are asking the incoming administration to keep up with efforts aimed at improving Lake Erie. Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Republican David Joyce are among four dozen members of Congress who sent a letter this week asking for continued support for research into harmful algae blooms.
