Ohio man involved in NY bomb plot fac...

Ohio man involved in NY bomb plot faces federal charges

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An Ohio man who pleaded guilty to injuring a New York state prison guard with a homemade bomb is now facing federal charges for the incident. The Post-Standard reports 58-year-old Keith Seppi is scheduled to appear Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Mon tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Sun They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Sun Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Sun Duck Fumfum 76,036
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC