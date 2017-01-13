Ohio man accused of sucking teen's to...

Ohio man accused of sucking teen's toes at mall, police looking for more victims

A Toledo teen says she was targeted by a man while working at a mall store, and the encounter ended with the man sucking the girl's toes. WTOL reports the incident happened just before Christmas.

