Ohio mall to require weekend adult supervision after fight

An upscale Ohio shopping mall where police used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd after a fight last week will start requiring visitors who are age 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult on weekend evenings. Beachwood Place mall says the restrictions begin Friday.

