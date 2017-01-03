Ohio mall to require weekend adult supervision after fight
An upscale Ohio shopping mall where police used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd after a fight last week will start requiring visitors who are age 17 or younger to be accompanied by an adult on weekend evenings. Beachwood Place mall says the restrictions begin Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ...
|Wed
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|the truth
|5
|Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07)
|Jan 2
|lynn
|15,640
|Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15)
|Jan 2
|tiger blood
|134
|United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16)
|Jan 1
|Earburner
|24
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 31
|Oliver Cantterberry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC