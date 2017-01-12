Ohio judge rejects ex-death row inmatea s bid for new trial
A judge in northern Ohio has turned down a one-time death row inmate's request for a new trial based on concerns that have surfaced around a former state crime lab worker. Attorneys for Kevin Keith made the request and questioned whether the state forensic expert provided unreliable testimony against him at his 1994 trial.
