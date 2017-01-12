Ohio judge rejects ex-death row inmat...

Ohio judge rejects ex-death row inmatea s bid for new trial

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

A judge in northern Ohio has turned down a one-time death row inmate's request for a new trial based on concerns that have surfaced around a former state crime lab worker. Attorneys for Kevin Keith made the request and questioned whether the state forensic expert provided unreliable testimony against him at his 1994 trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 4 min Reality Speaks 79
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... Jan 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators Jan 10 Fit2Serve 6
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Jan 8 El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Jan 8 Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,390 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC