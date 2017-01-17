Ohio home fire that killed 4 is blamed on unattended cooking
Fire officials in Akron say evidence indicates that the Dec. 3 blaze began in the kitchen and that one burner of the gas stove was turned on. Investigators didn't find smoke detectors in the home after the fire and couldn't confirm whether it had any.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon
|5 hr
|YoYoWoman46
|3
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|5 hr
|Outsider looking in
|35
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Wed
|d pants
|107
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC