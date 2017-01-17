Ohio family gets back grandfather's Purple Heart from WW I
In this photo taken Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, Jeff Bond holds mementos of his grandfather Carl Bond in Fremont, Ohio. Carl Bond's Purple Heart, as well as his World War I Victory Medal, dog tags, and shrapnel taken from his combat wound, were returned to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|10 hr
|d pants
|107
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|13 hr
|Outsider looking in
|33
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC