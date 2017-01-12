Ohio death penalty opponents urge end to executions of mentally ill
Ohio death penalty opponents on Thursday urged Gov. John Kasich and state lawmakers not to resume executions next month after three years of delays. Recent legislative efforts to scrap the death penalty, backed by largely by minority Democrats, have gone nowhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Wed
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC