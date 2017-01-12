Ohio death penalty opponents urge end...

Ohio death penalty opponents urge end to executions of mentally ill

Ohio death penalty opponents on Thursday urged Gov. John Kasich and state lawmakers not to resume executions next month after three years of delays. Recent legislative efforts to scrap the death penalty, backed by largely by minority Democrats, have gone nowhere.

