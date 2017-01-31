Ohio Community Rallies Behind Mom Allegedly Targeted by Anti-Muslim Flyers Labeling Her a a Terro...
An Ohio community came together on Sunday to rally for a woman who was allegedly the target of anti-Muslim flyers posted around her neighborhood. Over 300 people from all across the state of Ohio rallied in front of Mason Community Center in solidarity with Rawd Saleh, 41, Saleh said.
