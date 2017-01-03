Ohio 57 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Ohio man a...

Ohio 57 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Ohio man admits selling heroin causing West Virginia overdoses

Federal authorities say an Ohio man responsible for more than two dozen drug overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin. Authorities say 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, also known as "Benz," faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing April 10. According to investigators, Griggs sold heroin on the afternoon of Aug. 15 to approximately 26 individuals who suffered overdoses very shortly after using the drug.

