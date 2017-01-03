Ohio 57 mins ago 11:38 a.m.Ohio man admits selling heroin causing West Virginia overdoses
Federal authorities say an Ohio man responsible for more than two dozen drug overdoses in Huntington, West Virginia, has pleaded guilty in federal court to distributing heroin. Authorities say 22-year-old Bruce Lamar Griggs of Akron, also known as "Benz," faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing April 10. According to investigators, Griggs sold heroin on the afternoon of Aug. 15 to approximately 26 individuals who suffered overdoses very shortly after using the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|5
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Sun
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Sun
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC