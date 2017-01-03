Ohio 55 mins ago 11:31 a.m.Some Ohio immigrants might lose commercial driver's licenses
Ohio is telling several hundred immigrants they will lose their commercial driver's licenses if they can't show proof of citizenship or permanent resident status. The state says the move is being made to comply with federal regulations.
