Officials: Crisis text line has helped over 200 Ohioans
Officials say a statewide partnership with a national crisis text line has resulted in the "active rescues" of 243 Ohioans in danger of harming themselves or others. Cleveland.com reports that the Crisis Text Line connects people in stressful situations with a trained crisis counselor via text message.
