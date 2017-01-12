National Weather Service issues flood watch for counties in Northeast Ohio through...

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood watch for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Mahoning counties through Thursday evening. According to the watch, a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall, with scattered thunderstorms tonight through Thursday will lead to a heightened risk of flooding.

