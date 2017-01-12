National Weather Service issues flood...

National Weather Service issues flood watch for counties in Northeast Ohio through...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland.com

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood watch for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Medina, Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark and Mahoning counties through Thursday evening. According to the watch, a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall, with scattered thunderstorms tonight through Thursday will lead to a heightened risk of flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Wed Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators Jan 10 Fit2Serve 6
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Jan 8 El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Jan 8 Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Jan 6 hey now 2
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,851,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC