Nation-Now 1 hour ago 9:47 a.m.Ohio Gov. Kasich worried about Obamacare repeal
Count Ohio's governor and former presidential candidate John Kasich as one Republican who is not chomping at the bit to repeal Obamacare. Kasich is "very concerned" about GOP plans to unravel the law's Medicaid expansion, said Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who met with Kasich last month.
