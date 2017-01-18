NAFTA will be early target for team T...

NAFTA will be early target for team Trump, says Commerce Secretary pick Wilbur Ross

17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, a new Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement, a massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid off workers across the Midwest, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary told Congress on Wednesday. At his confirmation hearing, billionaire investor Wilbur Ross said all free trade agreements should be systematically re-opened every few years to make sure they are working in the best interests of the U.S. Ross said he is pro-free trade, but noted his close relationship with the United Steelworkers union as proof that he will fight to protect American jobs.

