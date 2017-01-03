More and more Ohioans being issued permits to carry concealed firearms
Sheriff's offices in Ohio's 88 counties issued roughly 22,000 more concealed-carry permits over the first nine months of 2016 than it did in all of 2015, statistics from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office show. In Lake County, where authorities issued the second-highest number of new permits in the state in the first three quarters of 2016 - 1,454 compared to top-ranking Franklin County's 1,538 - Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Jan. 6 telephone interview that a big reason Lake County issues so many CCW permits has to do with overflow from contiguous counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Sun
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Sun
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove...
|Jan 4
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC