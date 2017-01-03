More and more Ohioans being issued permits to carry concealed firearms

Sheriff's offices in Ohio's 88 counties issued roughly 22,000 more concealed-carry permits over the first nine months of 2016 than it did in all of 2015, statistics from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office show. In Lake County, where authorities issued the second-highest number of new permits in the state in the first three quarters of 2016 - 1,454 compared to top-ranking Franklin County's 1,538 - Chief Deputy Frank Leonbruno of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a Jan. 6 telephone interview that a big reason Lake County issues so many CCW permits has to do with overflow from contiguous counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.