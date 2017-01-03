Missing Ohio girl found dead in resta...

Missing Ohio girl found dead in restaurant, parents charged

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant. Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators 8 hr Extasy5256 7
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Jan 8 El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Jan 8 Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Jan 6 hey now 2
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,537

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC