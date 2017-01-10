Missing 5-year-old girl found 'deceased and concealed' inside Ohio restaurant
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio- Nearly 24 hours after authorities began searching for a missing 5-year-old in Jackson Township, Ohio, the girl's body was discovered in the same restaurant where she was last seen. According to a press release from Jackson Township police, it was determined that the child was found "deceased and concealed inside the building," according to WJW-TV .
