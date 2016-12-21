Median age for each Ohio city; census says Beachwood, Seven Hills...

Median age for each Ohio city; census...

Ohio cities with the oldest populations include Beachwood and Seven Hills, where the median ages top 50, while the median ages of five college towns are in the low 20s, according to new census estimates. The Ohio town with the oldest population is the eastern Ohio community of Columbiana with a median age of 51.6 years.

