Man found stabbed in Butler home was ex-deputy in Ohio
A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his Butler home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio. James Martin was found dead Saturday morning in his home by a female friend who came by for a breakfast date.
