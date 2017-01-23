Man charged in hit-and-run death of C...

Man charged in hit-and-run death of Cleveland officer

20 min ago

This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo shows Cleveland police officers taking Israel Alvarez into custody in Lorain, Ohio. Alvarez has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip in the death Tuesday morning of 39-year-old Patrolman David Fahey.

