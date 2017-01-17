Man charged in death of missing Florida woman found in Ohio
Authorities say a man now imprisoned in a different murder has been charged in the killing of a Florida woman who was reported missing in southwest Ohio before her skeletal remains were found last May. Clark County's prosecutor says 35-year-old Prentiss Hare, of Springfield, is charged with aggravated murder, corpse abuse and other counts in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Chambers. Authorities say Chambers had lived in the Jacksonville, Florida, area.
