Leetonia man accused of torturing and killing dog
Edward Altenburg, 42, is scheduled to appear in Columbiana Municipal Court on Thursday to answer two counts of violating the Ohio law protecting companion animals. Deputy Columbiana County Dog Warden Amy Dowd tells 21 News that a witness claims that Altenburg strangled the pit bull two days before Christmas.
