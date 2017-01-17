Lead poisoning investigations, follow up a mixed bag in Ohio
Cleveland isn't the only lead poisoning program in the state that's struggled to respond to lead poisoning cases. For the more than 2,500 cases that were investigated from 2011 to 2015, hazards were found more than 65 percent of the time and Lead Hazard Control orders were issued requiring the property owner to remediate the problem.
