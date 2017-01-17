Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply

This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled for execution in April 2017 for fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Ohio Parole Board members met Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to hear arguments for and against clemency for Tibbetts, whose attorneys provided family testimony and psychological evidence of the impact a traumatic and chaotic childhood had on Tibbetts' adult life.

