Killers' lawyers seek more info on Ohio's lethal drug supply
This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled for execution in April 2017 for fatally stabbing Fred Hicks in 1997 in Cincinnati. Ohio Parole Board members met Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, to hear arguments for and against clemency for Tibbetts, whose attorneys provided family testimony and psychological evidence of the impact a traumatic and chaotic childhood had on Tibbetts' adult life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|2 hr
|Outsider looking in
|33
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|3 hr
|Male
|106
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC