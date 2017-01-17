Killer in Cincinnati stabbing asks parole board for mercy
Attorneys for a death row inmate sentenced to die for fatally stabbing a 67-year-old man are asking the Ohio Parole Board for mercy for their client. Raymond Tibbetts is scheduled for execution in April.
