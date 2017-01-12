Kasich outlines 2017 vision in face o...

Kasich outlines 2017 vision in face of Ohio budget shortfall

Gov. John Kasich said Thursday that he is creating a position for a chief innovation officer to pursue and oversee developments in emerging technologies, as he seeks to guide the state through a challenging budget cycle. The Republican governor announced the post in wide-ranging remarks to a gathering of Ohio business leaders.

