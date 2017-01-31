Kasich budget presents new financial challenges for RTA, Ohio counties

Gov. John Kasich may have solved a problem for the state in his budget, changing the way Ohio collects Medicaid taxes to get Ohio out of a legal jam. But assuming Kasich's new budget plan is adopted, local transit agencies and Ohio counties will have to make adjustments or else lose about $200 million a year collectively, including $18 million just for Greater Cleveland RTA.

