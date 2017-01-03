Jury selection begins in murder trial...

Jury selection begins in murder trial of Ohio ex-deputy

10 hrs ago

Joel Jenkins was on duty working for the Pike County Sheriff's Office in March 2015 when a fleeing driver in a high-speed chase was fatally shot. Jenkins was charged in the death of 26-year-old Robert Rooker.

