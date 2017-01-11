Jury hears about Ohio ex-deputy fatal...

Jury hears about Ohio ex-deputy fatally shooting unarmed man

14 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Jurors chosen for the murder trial of a former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a high-speed chase have heard opening arguments after traveling the path of the pursuit. Prosecutors say former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of the man's stopped vehicle at the end of the chase, hitting him seven times.

