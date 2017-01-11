Jury hears about Ohio ex-deputy fatally shooting unarmed man
Jurors chosen for the murder trial of a former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a high-speed chase have heard opening arguments after traveling the path of the pursuit. Prosecutors say former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of the man's stopped vehicle at the end of the chase, hitting him seven times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|10 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Tue
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Feds want security officer appointed in alleged...
|Jan 6
|hey now
|2
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Jan 6
|jimwildrickjr
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC