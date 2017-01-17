ID quiz continues as Ohio tax season opens
The Ohio Department of Taxation will continue to use an identity-confirmation quiz introduced in 2015 during the new income-tax filing season opening Monday. The department says the quiz helps catch phony income-tax returns in an environment where cybercrimes are a risk.
