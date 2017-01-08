ICYMI: Ohio Politics for January 8, 2017

ICYMI: Ohio Politics for January 8, 2017

Read more: Plunderbund

In two weeks, Govenor Kasich will introduce his last state budget, and early indications suggest it will reduce services for people who need them the most to pay for tax cuts for people who need them least. Why cuts? There are two reasons Kasich is asking his agencies to cut spending.

