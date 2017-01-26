Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday
Gov. Kasich has hinted that his plan will include requests for increased educational funding and a grant to develop an automated vehicle test track. Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich's two-year-budget proposal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|21 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|76,034
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|23 hr
|GrossSmell
|4
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Thu
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|Jan 21
|They cannot kill ...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC