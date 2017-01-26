Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's...

Gov. Kasich Prepares to Unveil Ohio's Budget for the Next Two Years This Monday

13 hrs ago

Gov. Kasich has hinted that his plan will include requests for increased educational funding and a grant to develop an automated vehicle test track. Lawmakers, state agencies and special interest groups are preparing for Gov. John Kasich's two-year-budget proposal.

