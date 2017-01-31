GateHouse Media buys Dix newspapers in northeastern Ohio
A family-owned newspaper chain serving a large portion of northeastern and east-central Ohio has joined the GateHouse Media family, which owns The Columbus Dispatch, The Canton Repository, and about 50 other Ohio publications and websites. The Dix family announced today that it has sold Dix Communications to GateHouse Media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Mon
|tita
|98
|Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n...
|Sun
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Supercock
|41
|Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06)
|Jan 29
|Duck Fumfum
|76,036
|Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject...
|Jan 26
|okimar
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ...
|Jan 25
|They cannot kill ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC