Gang member who admitted 4 slayings g...

Gang member who admitted 4 slayings gets 38 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A central Ohio gang member who took responsibility for three years-old, previously unsolved murders has been sentenced to 38 years in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Wilson III pleaded guilty last year to one count of racketeering conspiracy connected with the Short North Posse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 12 hr Duck Fumfum 76,034
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... 15 hr GrossSmell 4
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Thu okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Thu Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC