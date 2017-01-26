Gang member who admitted 4 slayings gets 38 years in prison
A central Ohio gang member who took responsibility for three years-old, previously unsolved murders has been sentenced to 38 years in prison. Twenty-eight-year-old Robert Wilson III pleaded guilty last year to one count of racketeering conspiracy connected with the Short North Posse.
