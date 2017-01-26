Funeral mass to be held for Cleveland officer who was killed
Hundreds of police officers have gathered at a church where a funeral mass is being held to honor a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty. Police say Patrolman David Fahey was setting down flares Tuesday to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 after an earlier fatal accident when he was struck.
