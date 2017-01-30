First woman leader of Liberia laid to...

First woman leader of Liberia laid to rest in central Ohio

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Mourners in central Ohio wore traditional black funeral attire with vibrant green scarves to honor the life of the first woman to serve as head of state of the Republic of Liberia. The Columbus Dispatch reports Ruth Sando Fahnbulleh-Perry had been living in suburban Columbus for the past several years when she succumbed to a lengthy illness on Jan. 8 at age 77. Fahnbulleh-Perry first entered the national spotlight when she was appointed to head a six-member Council of State of the Liberia National Transitional Government amid a years-long civil war in 1996.

