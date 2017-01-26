Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new let...

Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal injection process

A federal judge on Thursday declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three executions, including one scheduled next month.

A federal judge on Thursday declared Ohio's new lethal injection process unconstitutional and delayed three executions, including one scheduled next month. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz in Dayton followed a weeklong hearing over the three-drug method Ohio planned to use Feb. 15 on death row inmate Ronald Phillips.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Pass a new law that hanging is the state approved method. Enough of this silliness.
For 8 years we've endured the Obama clique demonizing police, law enforcement and the Justice System. And that nonsense is ending. And now we must unseat corrupt judges who are equally guilty of putting the public in harms way.
okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Hanging,electric chair,firing squad..... Any would be acceptable as long as it gets the job done. Leave the choice to the condemned. Cut cards,draw lots or pull a method out of a hat. As long as the sentence is carried out according to the law and the miscreant is dispatched without becoming a drawn out affair. After all,most on death row waste 20+ years exhausting appeals and wasting time/money ..........
